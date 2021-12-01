Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have voiced their frustrations at the majority of the marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home largely focusing on the bridge battle between Tom Holland’s web-slinger and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

While the debate continues to rage whether that’s down to the fact Molina publicly outed himself as the first multiversal returnee, some enterprising editors have even cobbled together all the footage that’s been released so far to deliver a brief cut of the set-piece that runs for a good couple of minutes.

Luckily, with No Way Home a little over two weeks away from coming to theaters, a brand new still from the movie has been released. Where does it take place, you may ask? You already know the answer, but you can check it out below.

Doc Ock puts the squeeze on Spider-Man in new 'No Way Home' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If we were to take everything we’ve been fed at face value, then a great deal of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s runtime appears to take place almost exclusively on this bridge. There’s much more hidden up the respective sleeves of Sony and Marvel, though, but the insatiable desire to find out as much as we can means that folks are always going to be disappointed when they see the same thing over and over again from a number of different angles.