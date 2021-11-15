Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Sick Of The Bridge Scene

Marvel Studios, Sony and the fanbase at large have gotten themselves into a fairly tricky situation with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which mostly stems from the secrecy (or lack thereof) to have engulfed the project since day one.

New leaks and purported plot details are now hitting the internet on what feels like an hourly basis, but in an official capacity, all we’ve seen so far are a few official production stills and a solitary full-length trailer. Of course, that’s all set to change tomorrow when the brand new promo premieres at an exclusive event, and it’s not before time.

Seeing as Alfred Molina is the only newcomer to the ensemble to have shouted his involvement from the rooftoops, which he did months ago, the vast majority of No Way Home material have focused on his showdown with Tom Holland’s Spidey that takes place on a bridge. As you can see below, supporters are tired of it, even if some of them are going in hard with the jokes.

The whole fucking movie is on bridge and Spiderman has to cross bridge to go his home which is very difficult so the movie name is No way home #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer https://t.co/2AUyQjEDIm — Shiva pRasad 🕷 (@shivainn) November 15, 2021

Unless you're the bridge in Spider-Man No Way Home, then it's a cast member. — Dr. Otto Octavius (@DocOck_NWH) November 15, 2021

i cant wait for bridge: no way home feat spiderman to come out — lily (@CAPS_BUCKY) November 14, 2021

The reveal is the bridge from no way home is getting a spin off called



"Into the bridge-verse" — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) November 13, 2021

Spider-Man no way home. More like Spiderman no way off the bridge. I mean Jesus! Why is there so much leaks involving doc ock and the bridge fight scene pic.twitter.com/98MLFXC34T — AxolotlCookies (@nwitl) November 13, 2021

The Batman: we’ve got two awesome trailers, everyone’s costumes, you can pre order figures of most of the major characters and we’re still 5 months out from the film.



Spider-Man No Way home: here’s more of the bridge — Spooooky Sean 🎃👻🧛🏻‍♂️ (@SeanMorrisHA) November 13, 2021

Honestly expecting Spider-Man: No Way Home to only take place on that one bridge — lionslunchtime (@lionslunchtime) November 12, 2021

I love the fact that Sony and Marvel puts out official new looks of no way from home and it’s still pictures of the fucking bridge scene like why can’t they just pick any photo either than the fucking bridge?! 😭 — Grunge Dude (@DootDootYeah) November 12, 2021

It would be an epic troll-job on Sony’s part if the entire event built up to an extended look at the bridge scene, although that would probably result in wide-scale riots and significant property damage. The mania surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is only getting louder, so the footage can’t come soon enough.