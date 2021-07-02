Kevin Feige Jokes That We Should Ask Alfred Molina For MCU Spoilers

Ever since Jamie Foxx was announced to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising his role of Electro from Marc Webb’s 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive and seen almost everyone to have even looked in the direction of any iteration of the web-slinger linked with a return.

Tom Holland says Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t in the movie, adding that he’s never even met Kirsten Dunst, while both Garfield and Emma Stone denied their involvement, as did Dane DeHaan. However, throughout all of the speculation, one man has come forth to freely admit that he’s back, and that’s Alfred Molina.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Octopus arguably revealed more details about No Way Home in a single interview than anyone else connected with the project has since its very inception, and it appears as though Kevin Feige has taken note. During a red carpet event for Black Widow, the Marvel Studios chief was asked if Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine would have a big future in the MCU moving forward to which Feige replied that “you should ask Alfred Molina”.

It was an off-handed joke, but the fact that the actor was named specifically could indicate that he gave away a little more than he was supposed to, especially when every other aspect of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been kept so tightly under wraps. Even Jamie Foxx wouldn’t come right out and say he was back despite talking about it on social media, whereas Molina revealed Doc Ock’s storyline will pick up right from where Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 ended. He’s been silent since, though, so maybe somebody from the studio had a word.