Dane DeHaan Addresses Spider-Man 3 Casting Rumors

Trying to keep track of the casting rumors swirling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 becomes increasingly difficult with each passing week as more and more names get thrown into the mix, matters that aren’t helped by neither Sony or Marvel actually confirming who’s on board over three months after shooting started on the web-slinging blockbuster.

At this stage, almost two dozen stars have been linked with the project, but the only ones officially announced so far remain Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Admittedly, Foxx did refuse to confirm or deny when asked in a recent interview, but the Academy Award winner may as well have winked directly into the camera, such was the tone of his response.

One of the many former villains repeatedly floated as a potential returnee for Spider-Man 3 is Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin, who was originally set to be a major part of Sony’s last shared universe before the entire thing imploded and they ended up striking a deal with Kevin Feige’s outfit.

The actor has now categorically denied that he’s involved in Spider-Man 3, though, and while we’ve heard this sort of thing plenty of times before, it certainly sounds as if DeHaan genuinely has no idea that the multiverse has made it possible for literally anyone to show up again.

“There’s no truth to those rumors. I don’t even know how that would be pulled off. I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again. And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible.”

Of course, this is going to do absolutely nothing to dampen the speculation, but DeHaan’s Harry Osborn always seemed like one of the more unlikely candidates to appear in Spider-Man 3, and if there are going to be any Goblins of any sort, then you’d imagine Willem Dafoe would be Marvel and Sony’s first port of call. But at the same time, we wouldn’t rule out an appearance from Harry just yet.