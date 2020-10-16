Tatiana Maslany Denies That She’s Starring In She-Hulk

The internet went wild at the announcement and soon-to-be co-star/onscreen family member Mark Ruffalo sent his congratulations, but so far, we’ve yet to hear from Tatiana Maslany herself following the news that she was set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk on Disney Plus.

Anyone familiar with the 35 year-old’s work knows that she’s a phenomenal actress with incredible range, and managed to simultaneously play half a dozen leading roles in Orphan Black while making every single one of her characters stand out as unique with their own personality and defining features.

With the leading lady in place now, She-Hulk seems poised to ramp up pre-production as the momentum begins to gather behind the MCU’s slate of small screen exclusives, but there might be a problem. In a recent interview, Maslany flat out denied that she’d been cast as Jennifer Walters.

“That actually isn’t a real thing, and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not. I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately. Yeah, I don’t know how these things get, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know better, I have no idea.”

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look In The MCU's She-Hulk Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The news was first confirmed by Deadline, and then it instantly took the internet by storm, but to the best of our knowledge, Marvel Studios have yet to officially confirm that the Emmy winner had signed on the dotted line. Maslany might just be playing coy and trying to keep things as under wraps as possible, which is to be expected from a franchise as secretive as the MCU when it comes to these sorts of things, but maybe she’s telling the truth and she isn’t currently attached to She-Hulk.

There’s always the chance that the gun was jumped when it came to breaking the news, and Maslany could well be deep in negotiations with the studio without having actually committed. In any case, let’s hope that more light gets shined on the situation in the near future to put everyone’s minds at ease.