Marvel Casts Orphan Black Star As The MCU’s She-Hulk

The double whammy of both Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier being pushed back has thrown the MCU’s plans for Phase Four into disarray. However, it seems that Marvel Studios are still hard at work behind the scenes on all their various projects.

When it comes to the small screen, in particular, there will be eight superhero shows heading exclusively to Disney Plus over the next two years, which means that a lot of casting has to be done, and soon. And while the studio’s been making some solid progress on that front, there are still a few big holes that need to be filled.

Today, though, one major piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, as Deadline reports that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has landed the coveted role of She-Hulk. Though she wasn’t one of the names that had been often thrown around in recent months by fans or via rumors and unconfirmed reports, the actress is a phenomenal choice regardless and someone that makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any other casting – or plot – details to share with you just yet, but now that Marvel have found their lead actress, you can bet that things will begin to take shape pretty quickly. Especially with the show being so highly anticipated by fans.

After all, it’s rumored to feature more of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, while She-Hulk herself is said to be hugely important to the MCU and may even join the Avengers. Clearly, given that they snagged someone like Maslany for the role, the studio have big plans for the heroine and we can’t wait to see the Orphan Black star turn up in the franchise.

Tell us, though, are you happy with Marvel’s choice for the part of She-Hulk? Or were you hoping to see someone else cast? As always, let us know down below.