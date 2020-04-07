Marvel Reveals Release Schedule For Disney Plus MCU Shows

The continuing Coronavirus pandemic may have forced Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of their Phase Four output on the big screen, but it isn’t yet clear how the ongoing crisis could end up affecting the upcoming slate of shows set to debut exclusively on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was recently forced to halt production, but beyond that not a great deal is known about how far along the development process the rest of the projects are.

Given how intricately connected the MCU has always been, there will definitely be elements of the Disney Plus shows that crossover with the movies and vice versa, so there’s every chance that the small screen schedule could also end up being adjusted. However, the streaming service recently made an announcement to their French customers, which outlines tentative release dates for the franchise’s expansion onto television.

Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Per the announcement, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still reportedly set for this coming August, with WandaVision set to follow in December. Beyond that, only the years are listed, with Loki, the animated What If…? and Hawkeye coming in 2021, and Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight arriving the following year.

Obviously, things are always subject to change, especially when we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and there’s every chance The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t be ready by August depending on how close they were to completing shooting when the plug was pulled. Hawkeye has also faced some recent setbacks, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the MCU‘s roster of shows manage to drop on Disney Plus on time or not.