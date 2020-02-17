She-Hulk Casting Call Confirms She’ll Eventually Join The Avengers

With a line being definitively drawn under the Infinity Saga thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame that wrapped up the first decade of shared storytelling, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only set to grow even larger in the years to come. Having just delivered the highest-grossing movie in history, you’d think the studio would have earned the right to take it easy for a while, but thanks to the wave of new heroes set to debut throughout Phase Four on both the big screen and Disney Plus, the franchise is now going to take up even more of your time.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are the first three small screen shows out of the gate, presumably to use established characters in order to sell fans on the idea of a limited series set in the MCU, but over the next few years we’ll also be seeing the debuts of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk, all of whom have well-earned reputations as fan favorites.

With her ties to original Avenger Bruce Banner, She-Hulk will likely have the most appeal to those unfamiliar with the MCU’s newest additions, especially with the increasing likelihood that Mark Ruffalo will appear on the show. Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao has been set as head writer, and now a new casting call for the title character has reportedly revealed even more details.

According to the casting call, Marvel are looking for an actress with comedy experience between the ages of 26 and 34 to play Jessica Walters, which eliminates several of the potential frontrunners. She-Hulk’s origins will also stay close to her comic book roots, with the green-skinned lawyer getting her powers via a blood transfusion from Dr. Banner, which is another indicator that Ruffalo will show up in at least one episode.

The most interesting detail though is that the character is specifically described as a future member of the Avengers, seemingly confirming the rumors that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could be set to drastically alter their roster over Phases Four and Five. With a casting call being put out for the lead role, it seems like only a matter of time before we find out who will officially be suiting up to lead She-Hulk on Disney Plus and once we get our answer, we’ll be sure to let you know.