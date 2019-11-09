Mission: Impossible Star Being Eyed For She-Hulk Role

Back at D23, Disney and Marvel Studios announced a number of upcoming projects, both for the big screen and Disney Plus, which finally launches next week. Unsurprisingly given its status as one of the biggest brands in entertainment – if not the biggest – the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a huge presence on the platform.

In addition to the five shows that had already been revealed, the studios used D23 to tell us that Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk would also be heading to Disney Plus, which when coupled with the others, makes for an incredible lineup of MCU-related content. After all, the three aforementioned heroes are fan-favorites who folks have wanted to see in the franchise for a while now and introducing them on the small screen is a smart way of acquainting them with audiences who may not yet be familiar with the characters.

She-Hulk, in particular, had little chance of ever getting her own film, thanks to the complicated rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal, so it’s great to see that she’s now receiving a TV series. But who will play the hero when she debuts? Already we’ve heard of several names and tonight, we have another one to add to the list.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about the She-Hulk show back in April, and who told us General Ross would feature in it, which we now know to be true – say that Rebecca Ferguson of Mission: Impossible fame is on Marvel’s wishlist for the role. Mostly recently seen in Doctor Sleep, the actress’ star is on a serious rise right now and though she’s not the only person the studio is looking at, she’s certainly someone they’re interested in.

Of course, we’ve also heard that Ronda Rousey is on the list, while Rosario Dawson is said to be under consideration, too. It’s unclear right now who the frontrunner is, and Marvel may end up going with someone else entirely different in the end. But as of this moment, at least, we can confirm that Ferguson is definitely being eyed for She-Hulk. But would she be your first choice, or do you have someone else in mind? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.