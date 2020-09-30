Marvel Casts Newcomer Actress As The MCU’s Ms. Marvel

After much speculation surrounding a potential Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus, the project was finally announced during last year’s D23 presentation, and fans can’t wait for it to materialize. After all, debuting Kamala Khan on the small screen seems like the perfect way to introduce a character that isn’t exactly a household name yet, before going on to give her a much bigger role in the MCU.

British writer and comedian Bisha K. Ali is scripting the series and acting as showrunner, and over the past few months, the hunt has been underway for an actress to star as the titular heroine. A number of names have been linked to the part, but recently, we’ve been hearing that the studio wanted an unknown, and it seems that they got exactly that.

Deadline reports today that newcomer Imon Vellani will play the MCU’s Ms. Marvel, making her debut in the Disney Plus series which includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon as directors. This will be Vellani’s first major Hollywood production, notes the outlet, and apparently, the studio were intent on “staying true to the character in finding the right actress” for the job. Even if that meant going with an unknown.

No further casting has been announced yet and plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps, but Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is expected to show up at some point in the series, while the Inhumans might also make an appearance. Beyond that, there’s not much else we can say about Ms. Marvel, but with an actress now set for the lead role, we should learn more soon.

Tell us, though, are you happy to see the studio go with a newcomer? Or were you hoping for someone else to play the character? As always, let us know down below.