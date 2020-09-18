Mark Ruffalo Welcomes The MCU’s New She-Hulk

After months of speculation over who could be playing the role, Marvel Studios finally announced that they had cast the title character for the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney Plus, and they’ve knocked it out of the park once again. Tatiana Maslany wasn’t one of the many names that had found themselves being linked to the project, but anyone that’s seen Orphan Black knows that the franchise has secured one of the finest young talents in the industry.

The 34 year-old played five completely different major characters on the show as well as several recurring figures, and somehow managed to make every one of them stand out as completely unique, each with their own set of personality traits, backstories and narrative arcs. Maslany won two Critics’ Choice Awards and a Primetime Emmy for her efforts, as well as picking up Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for what has to rank as one of the very finest small screen performances of the last decade.

Fans already know that Marvel are onto a winner by casting Maslany as Jennifer Walters, and now her fictional cousin has welcomed her into the fold, as Mark Ruffalo shared the following tweet:

Now that Tatiana Maslany has joined Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and rising filmmaker Kat Coiro, She-Hulk has a star, a head writer and a director/executive producer, making it much more likely that it’ll be the next Disney Plus exclusive to head into production. Ruffalo may not have been officially confirmed to return as Bruce Banner as of yet, but that could very well change in the near future now that the newest member of the family has signed on the dotted line.