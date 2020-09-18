Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy For The MCU’s New She-Hulk

We finally found out who’s playing the first of Marvel’s upcoming new Disney Plus heroes today. Deadline broke the news that Tatiana Maslany has been cast as She-Hulk in the green-skinned heroine’s self-titled TV series. The question of who could play Bruce Banner’s cousin in the MCU has been speculated about quite a bit and surprisingly, Maslany’s name is not one that’s been discussed before.

But, going by all the excited reactions on social media, casting the Orphan Black star in the role was a stroke of genius. See for yourself below…

That’s our She-Hulk!

You can always trust Marvel to cast exactly the right person for the part. And they’ve done it again.

Once again, the MCU does not miscast! Tatiana Maslany welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as 💪 SHE-HULK! pic.twitter.com/IUnSMUd8FL — Angel 🍿 (@BluRayAngel) September 17, 2020

“HELL YEAH”

tatiana maslany as she-hulk ? HELL YEAH

she's so freaking talented, i'm so excited pic.twitter.com/avjjCohV0S — ⧗♦️ نديمة (@jediharleystark) September 17, 2020

Just in case you missed it.

Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK pic.twitter.com/3l65dbvfGH — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) September 17, 2020

We won!

She’s going to be spectacle-ular!

Next stop… A-Force!

If Tatiana Maslany shares the screen with any of these women, I might actually die. pic.twitter.com/KxIMYZTpSZ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 17, 2020

Just a taste of what’s to come.

Did some Quick Edits just to see what Tatiana Maslany Might look like as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk ! Gotta admit I’m Pretty Sure She is Gonna be Amazing ! #SheHulk #Marvel #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/P70Ud0XhVo — Tom SU (@DrawsTom) September 17, 2020

Maslany first rose to fame with her acclaimed performance in hit sci-fi drama Orphan Black (2013-2017), for which she won an Emmy. She was most recently seen in HBO’s gritty Perry Mason reboot.

As for She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who received her own Hulk-like powers after cousin Bruce was forced to give her a blood transfusion to save her life. Unlike Bruce, though, Jennifer retains her intelligence when in her She-Hulk form.

Earlier this week, veteran director Kat Coiro was announced to be helming the miniseries, which will be run by Rick & Morty writer Jessica Gao. It’s widely assumed that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as the Jade Giant to some extent on the show, too, but so far – somehow – he’s managed not to spoil this. With all the key players falling into place, however, Marvel must be keen to move ahead with production very soon, so it looks like it might be getting the jump on Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

What do you think about Tatiana Maslany being cast as the MCU’s She-Hulk, though? Have your say in the comments section below.