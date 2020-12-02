Jamie Foxx Refuses To Confirm That He’s In Spider-Man 3

You’d have to imagine that when any actor signs up for a role in a major franchise, they’ll need to agree to all sorts of non-disclosure agreements which strictly forbid them from revealing any details, and that then creates an infuriating cycle where the star in question hits the promotional circuit for their latest movie and inevitably fields questions about what’s coming next, but they can’t say anything so all we end up with are vague soundbites.

Tatiana Maslany was announced to be playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk, and was even congratulated by Mark Ruffalo for joining the gamma-radiated family, but then publicly claimed that she wasn’t going to be Disney Plus’ Jennifer Walters. Similarly, Mads Mikkelsen said he wasn’t replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, before being confirmed as the villain of Fantastic Beasts 3 less than a week later.

Jamie Foxx is the latest to play it coy when he was asked about Spider-Man 3 during the publicity rounds for Pixar’s upcoming Soul. The Academy Award winner has already posted on social media about how excited he is to be returning as Electro, and even revealed that he wasn’t going to be blue this time, but still felt the need to try and cast some doubt on his involvement when asked.

“You’re absolutely right, I can’t speak on it,” he said. “But if I’m in it, I’ll be so happy.”

Presumably, the 52 year-old actor isn’t contractually or legally able to say a single word about the hotly-anticipated sequel, but with shooting having been underway for well over a month at this point and the first footage due in a matter of weeks, we’ll be getting a glimpse of Spider-Man 3‘s Electro in the imminent future. As such, Foxx will soon be able to stop pretending that he might not be showing up as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Max Dillon in the MCU.