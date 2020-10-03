Jamie Foxx Accidentally Teases Live-Action Spider-Verse

Fans are still wrapping their heads around the news that Jamie Foxx is returning to play Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, which was an incredibly unexpected development given that he’s already portrayed the character before in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and that movie’s disappointing critical and commercial performance was one of the driving factors behind the studio’s unprecedented agreement with Kevin Feige’s team to share the web-slinger.

A lot of fans are wondering what it could all mean, especially with WandaVision set to introduce the MCU’s multiverse on Disney Plus just a year before Tom Holland’s Peter Parker returns to our screens. Foxx may have confirmed that he won’t be blue this time around, but all signs point to him still playing the same version of Max Dillon that previously terrorized Andrew Garfield.

Of course, the rumor mill is already churning that the additions of J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and Foxx’s Electro from Marc Webb’s effort could be the first steps towards a live-action Spider-Verse blockbuster. The actor himself may have just accidentally teased it, too, posting an image to his social media account that was swiftly deleted – though you can still check it out below.

Jamie Foxx Teases New Look For Spider-Man 3, But He's Reportedly Playing Same Version 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It might have just been an innocuous error on the Academy Award winner’s part, but you can’t ignore the fact that the specific image he chose to post featured multiple Spider-Men, when he could have easily just used a picture of Electro. This would be a huge step for the MCU to take so soon after embracing the multiverse, but hopefully we’ll get a better idea of where the plot is headed when Spider-Man 3 kicks off production in the very near future.