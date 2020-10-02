We always knew that WandaVision was going to introduce the concept of the multiverse into the MCU and that whatever happens in the show is going to tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it’s unlikely that anyone could have predicted that Spider-Man of all people would end up involved in these shenanigans.

Indeed, the news that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role of Electro for Spider-Man 3 came as a huge surprise and indicates that the implications of the multiverse are going to be greater than we first thought. Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation that the Project Power actor is actually portraying an entirely new version of the character, one rebooted for the MCU. And that’s something he seemingly fuelled earlier today with the below Instagram post, where he said he won’t be blue in the film.

Obviously, many have taken this as evidence that his Electro won’t be the same one we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but is that really what he’s hinting at here? Anything’s possible until Marvel makes an official statement, but a number of folks on Twitter are already pointing out that just because he isn’t blue, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be showing up as a rebooted take on the villain.

For instance, noted industry insider Daniel Richtman has said exactly that, writing:

Yeah him not being blue doesn't mean he's not the TASM2 version of the character. — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

Whether Richtman knows something that he’s not sharing or is just offering his own personal opinion, we can’t say. But We Got This Covered reported earlier today that Foxx is indeed playing the same version of Electro and our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel, Extraction is getting a sequel and Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash – have informed us once again that even despite a potential redesign for the character, it’ll still be The Amazing Spider-Man 2 version.

How exactly that’ll work or be explained, no one knows, but just because he won’t be blue, that doesn’t mean the Electro we see in Spider-Man 3 won’t be the one we’re already familiar with.