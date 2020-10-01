MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro In Spider-Man 3

In news that you can’t have missed, Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3. And no, your eyes do not deceive you. The Any Given Sunday star is indeed reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming MCU movie. The only question is, will this be the same Electro that we previously saw, or a new version of the villain?

Right now, we can’t say for sure. Some are pointing to the multiverse as a way for the TASM2 iteration to return, while others claim that Marvel want to put their own stamp on the character and have just hired Foxx to give him another chance, after the aforementioned sequel let him down with a weak script.

Whatever the case may be, this is hugely exciting news, and understandably, MCU fans are freaking out over it, as you can see by just a sample of the reactions to be found on Twitter down below.

This HAS to be the beginning of the Multi-verse. And if it isn’t, I have a hunch lots of people are going to be disappointed. But it is. I know it. https://t.co/ZlqAoARdg7 — Final Take Podcast (@FinalTakePod) October 1, 2020

Great he's getting a second chance at the role. Hopefully they'll take inspiration from the video game. That was a great Electro. — Richard yeoman (@rpyjnr) October 1, 2020

I'm ok with this but please for the love of all that is unholy CHANGE THE COSTUME!! Please don't keep him the same as he was in that shitshow of a movie… #Electro #SpiderMan3 https://t.co/TPeIHJ5phC — Maria Tattoo⛧ (@maria_tattoo13) October 1, 2020

yeah this basically confirms we will get a spiderverse type of movie. — Sir James (@JamesTsakiris) October 1, 2020

Hmmmm I wonder if Andrew Garfield will make a cameo 👀 https://t.co/vTlwesGU8M — SAMMY (@4SamGarcia) October 1, 2020

YO NO FUCKING WAY https://t.co/6DXBpxBFtU — Frankie 🐝 (@Frankie_A97) October 1, 2020

Jamie Foxx’s Electro didn’t die here. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man just knocked him into another universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/A6fwC841x9 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 1, 2020

So much for Spawn — ABunchofComics (@ABunchofComics) October 1, 2020

First it was J.K Simmons as J Jonah Jameson appearing in FAR FROM HOME. Then it was Michael Keaton's Vulture in MORBIUS. Now i's Jamie Foxx as Electro in the MCU's SPIDER-MAN 3. Disney, Marvel, and Sony are really about to give us a live-action SPIDER-VERSE. YESSIR. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/bwyR0MNKyC — Nick Poulimenakos IS MAKIN A COBRA KAI VIDEO ESSAY (@NickMenakos) October 1, 2020

Pretty weird that Jamie Foxx is maybe coming back as Electro for the MCU I didn't like the character in TASM2 Maybe this could be the Raimi Spider-Man 3 we deserved, The Garfield 3rd he Deserved & The Closing Chapter to Tom Holland's Spider-Man That would be absolutely perfect — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) October 1, 2020

It's official!! Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro in the upcoming MCU Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland!! This was honestly the last thing I expected. I truly believe Electro deserves a chamce at redemption after the 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' pic.twitter.com/dyKB3f9fTj — Punyae Bhatia (@Punyae3671) October 1, 2020

I can confidently say that Jamie Foxx returning as Electro was not on my 2020 bingo card. — Matt (@thespidermatt) October 1, 2020

WandaVision & Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness made Spider-Verse a possibility. Jamie Foxx’s Electro with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be good and if a Spider-Verse is to happen, it will be amazing. The MCU is headed in a good direction and I’m excited for this chapter. pic.twitter.com/hc1Efi0PFj — Nat // Brie Larson ミ☆ (@brie_sparkles) October 1, 2020

Uuuuuuuuummmmm WTTFFFFFFFFFFFFFF Jamie Foxx is BACK as Electro for Spider-Man 3?!? Man WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?!? This GOTTA be a result of the timeline being messed up. Either way, let’s goooooooooo? https://t.co/7hv2z2bxpN pic.twitter.com/OkFTDsAlFR — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard & #1 Orphan Black Stan (@UpToTASK) October 1, 2020

With Jamie Foxx’s Electro OFFICIALLY returning in ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2021) AND Sam Raimi directing ‘Doctor Strange in the MULTIVERSE of Madness’ (2022)… …does that mean? DOES THAT MEAN?! pic.twitter.com/eWueuisAqL — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 1, 2020

Miss Wanda Maximoff is about to crack the Multiverse wide open in WandaVision and bring back Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to be in Spider-Man 3. Nobody’s doing it like her. pic.twitter.com/B6BDlYJRxL — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 1, 2020

You can’t have Jamie Foxx back as Electro without Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man. Make it happen, Sony! — #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@Snyder_Cut_214) October 1, 2020

With Jamie Foxx returning as Electro.

I'm willing to believe, this confirmation wasn't a coincidence… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q89HpDcQVd — Wayne Parker (@WayneParker78_) October 1, 2020

According to THR, Jamie Foxx is joining the MCU and reprising his role as Electro for Tom Holland’s SPIDER-MAN 3! Idk what’s going on, but all I ask is that insane Electro Hans Zimmer score comes back. pic.twitter.com/39WEoxFy0v — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 1, 2020

Obviously, a lot of people are hoping that Foxx’s return as Electro means that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man won’t be too far behind in terms of heading to the MCU. And while that’s indeed a possibility, like we said above, we still don’t know exactly which version of the antagonist is going to be featured in the threequel. After all, Marvel have yet to comment on this, so right now, all we can do is speculate.

And speculate we will. Indeed, the prospect of Foxx’s Electro entering the franchise is hugely exciting and having a talent like him on board can only be a good thing. That being said, it’s certainly going to make the wait to see Spider-Man 3 that much tougher.