MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro In Spider-Man 3

In news that you can’t have missed, Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3. And no, your eyes do not deceive you. The Any Given Sunday star is indeed reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming MCU movie. The only question is, will this be the same Electro that we previously saw, or a new version of the villain?

Right now, we can’t say for sure. Some are pointing to the multiverse as a way for the TASM2 iteration to return, while others claim that Marvel want to put their own stamp on the character and have just hired Foxx to give him another chance, after the aforementioned sequel let him down with a weak script.

Whatever the case may be, this is hugely exciting news, and understandably, MCU fans are freaking out over it, as you can see by just a sample of the reactions to be found on Twitter down below.

Obviously, a lot of people are hoping that Foxx’s return as Electro means that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man won’t be too far behind in terms of heading to the MCU. And while that’s indeed a possibility, like we said above, we still don’t know exactly which version of the antagonist is going to be featured in the threequel. After all, Marvel have yet to comment on this, so right now, all we can do is speculate.

And speculate we will. Indeed, the prospect of Foxx’s Electro entering the franchise is hugely exciting and having a talent like him on board can only be a good thing. That being said, it’s certainly going to make the wait to see Spider-Man 3 that much tougher.

Source: ComicBook.com

