Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro For Spider-Man 3

In news that comes as a pretty big surprise, The Hollywood Reporter brings word today that not only will Electro be showing up in Spider-Man 3, but it’ll be Jamie Foxx playing the role. Yes, you read that right.

Despite being a prominent foe of the web-slinger’s in the source material, we’ve only seen Electro in one live-action film so far, that being The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Foxx brought him to life. And while the actor is certainly a capable performer, the script let him down and unfortunately, his performance failed to leave a mark.

But now he’ll get a second chance, as THR reports that he’s currently in final talks to play the part once more. It’s unclear as yet whether he’ll be suiting up as the same version from TASM2, but clearly, this is very exciting news regardless.

With the multiverse set to be cracked wide open in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it very well could be the same Electro we saw in the aforementioned sequel, but it’s equally as likely that Marvel will be rebooting the character and offering up a fresh version, just with the same actor in the role. At this point, we don’t know.

As mentioned above, though, this is fantastic news, as having a talent like Foxx on board can only be a good thing and given that the version of the villain we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a bit of a disappointment, we look forward to seeing Marvel do him justice.

Tell us, though, what do you think’s going on here? Will this be the same Electro that we saw before, or will Spider-Man 3 be offering up a new take on the antagonist? Sound off down below with your thoughts.