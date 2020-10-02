Spider-Man 3 Gearing Up To Enter Production This Fall

Tom Holland is apparently suiting up as the web-slinger again this very fall.

Yesterday, the internet was stunned to learn the news that Jamie Foxx is in talks to return as Electro in Spider-Man 3, following on from his turn as the supervillain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – which is part of a totally different continuity. There’s another huge bit of news that came with this story that’s been mostly overlooked, though.

As part of their exclusive on the Foxx scoop, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the threequel – set to be directed once again by Jon Watts – is due to go before cameras in Atlanta sometime this fall. Previously, there had been talk that filming on Spider-Man 3 was being pushed back into early 2021 to accommodate Holland’s commitments to his other upcoming project, Sony’s Uncharted movie. Apparently, though, that’s not the case.

Of course, Spidey 3 is one of the countless big budget pics that’s been pushed back on the schedule because of the pandemic. In keeping with Homecoming and Far From Home, it was supposed to come out next summer, but it’s been delayed until December 2021, a unique release slot for a Spider-Man flick. That will make it the fourth MCU film we’re getting next year, which will be nice after the total drought we’ve had to endure in 2020.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, we know that Holland will be joined by the franchise’s regular supporting cast – that’s Zendaya as Peter Parker’s girlfriend M.J., Jacob Batalon as best friend Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Tony Revolori as rival Flash Thompson. It’s currently unclear whether Foxx’s Electro will be the primary villain or just a supporting one, but seeing him show up will be exciting regardless.

Spider-Man 3 is due out just in time for Christmas, on December 17th, 2021. And if filming is starting this fall, we should get more news on it very shortly.