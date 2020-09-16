Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Suit Up In First Uncharted Set Photos

It’s been a long and winding road for the upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted. The project, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, has been in development on and off since way back in 2008. But though the movie has undergone quite a lot of tribulation in the past twelve years, including various rewrites and the loss of six directors, principal photography finally got underway in March of 2020 under the helm of its seventh director, Ruben Fleischer.

Uncharted will serve as a prequel to the acclaimed PlayStation video game series, revealing the origins of the fortune hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Not much is known about the story’s specifics at this time, but it should be interesting to see what ways it leans into or diverges from the established lore that so many fans have come to love.

It may be a while before we see anything from the film, but Holland has recently claimed that production is going very well and that the movie is everything he wanted it to be. And while the only glimpse we’ve gotten of the pic so far is a very basic set photo that the actor shared earlier this year of a chair that simply said “Nate,” that’s all changed now.

A Twitter account that focuses on Tom Holland news has shared some set pics that show Holland and Wahlberg dressed in black suits crossing a busy street. It’s not much, but it’s nice to finally get a look at the two actors in their respective roles.

For fans of the games, this is reminiscent of a well-liked mission from Uncharted 4 wherein Drake and Sully dressed up to steal items from an auction. Of course, with the film being a prequel, it’s unlikely the scene in these photos has taken place in any of the games, but it’s safe to assume that the two lovable scoundrels are up to no good nonetheless.

Though Uncharted has been delayed various times already, it’s recently been moved up to July 16th, 2021 and is expected to stay there barring any complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s to hoping things continue to run smoothly so the world can finally get a new adventure with Nathan Drake and company.