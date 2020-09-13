Tom Holland Says Uncharted Movie Is Everything He Dreamed It’d Be

Tom Holland’s been busy working on the Uncharted game adaptation, which is shooting again after a COVID-19-enforced break. Having recently shared his look from the film, as well as an on-set photo, Holland has now praised the movie for being all that he’d dreamt it’d be when he took on the role, which sees him play adventurer Nathan Drake.

The latest comments from the actor came as part of an Instagram Live chat this morning, wherein he discussed Spider-Man: Homecoming, the soon-to-be-released Netflix picture The Devil All the Time, and how things are progressing with Uncharted. Although not able to show a bruise in an apparently sensitive location, Holland did have this to say about the production:

“Filming is going so well. The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well.”

Director Ruben Fleischer has been tasked with bringing Uncharted to the screen, as part of a project that’s rumbled on at various stages of development for many years. The original games from Naughty Dog follow Drake as a treasure hunter solving Indiana Jones-like mysteries, with Holland playing him in his youth in what will be an origin story for the character. Indeed, Uncharted has been on the cards for so long that Mark Wahlberg has gone from being considered for Drake to acting as Sully, his older mentor.

Sony will be hoping that Uncharted can make its July 16th, 2021 release date, after hinting in the last week that there will be further delays to its other tent-pole films Spider-Man 3 and Venom 2. Of course, Holland is involved in both properties, with his starring turn in Uncharted showing just how much the studio value his box office appeal.

Filming for the movie restarted in Germany in July this year, and Holland seems especially confident that the finished film will be a hit, to the point that he’s reportedly keen to bring Dwayne Johnson onboard for a sequel. For now, we’re looking forward to seeing how Uncharted turns out after its unusually long gestation, and whether Holland is able to anchor two major franchises.