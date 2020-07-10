Uncharted Star Tom Holland Reveals His Nathan Drake Look

The Uncharted movie has been in the works for the longest time, and for the last few years, it’s had Tom Holland attached as an unexpectedly youthful take on the video game archaeologist. Sony was all set to start on the film earlier this year, but like everything else, it was held up due to the pandemic. With the industry warming up again, though, Uncharted will soon be back in business. And Holland has got himself a new ‘do for the role.

The British actor took to Instagram yesterday to upload a short video taken after getting his new hairstyle, which he mocks for its floppiness. It looks as if he’s back to work and given that Uncharted is his current project, it seems likely that this will be the star’s official Nathan Drake haircut – which you can see for yourself in the gallery below.

Holland will be joined in the movie, a prequel to the character’s video game adventures, by Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Drake’s mentor and father figure. Of course, Wahlberg was attached to the lead role back in the day, before the project was reimagined as an origin story. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle are also said to be in the cast, while Ruben Flesicher (Venom) is directing.

Uncharted was supposed to kick off production in Berlin, Germany in mid-March before the COVID-19 outbreak nipped that in the bud. The big budget flick was then intended to move over to Spain afterwards. Presumably, the globetrotting shoot will still go ahead, but this could prove difficult given the newfound restrictions on movies in a post-coronavirus world. Staying on the positive side, though, Holland’s new ‘do as Nathan Drake gives us a better idea of how he’ll look in the part and should get fans further hyped for the film.

Uncharted is currently still attached to a July 2021 release date, though we’ll have to see whether that ends up sticking.