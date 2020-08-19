Tom Holland Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson In Uncharted 2

Video game adaptations have struggled to escape the stigma that they’re a cursed form of filmmaking, but recent signs are definitely pointing to a shift in the right direction. Not only have five of the six highest-grossing video game movies of all-time been released in the last four years, but the most recent two are the only ones to ever land a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog scoring 68% and 62%, respectively.

Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter seems unlikely to continue the resurgence though, which places all of the pressure on next summer’s Uncharted. Despite having been stuck in development hell for over a decade and seen countless writers, actors and directors come and go in the process, the movie is finally underway with Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer behind the camera, Tom Holland starring as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg lending support as Victor Sullivan.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that a recognizable brand and a popular star will be enough to guarantee success in what’s shaping up to be the most stacked year in the history of blockbuster cinema, but Sony are feeling confident already that they could have a major franchise on their hands, and talks are currently happening behind the scenes about a sequel.

Not only that, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano would appear in the second season of The Mandalorian and Lionsgate is making a fifth John Wick, both of which were correct – that Tom Holland wants Dwayne Johnson to play the villain in Uncharted 2. That is, should the first film be successful enough to spawn a follow-up, which it most likely will.

According to our intel, following their recent social media exchange, the two actors are actively looking to collaborate on a future project, and the Spider-Man star thinks Johnson would be ideal for the villain in an Uncharted sequel. While nothing can be confirmed just yet, and the world’s highest paid actor is a very busy man that rarely if ever plays the bad guy, Holland might be able to convince him to sign on. Unless, of course the first installment bombs, like so many other video game movies before it.