Emma Stone Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

There might end up being an awful lot of disappointed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans this coming December when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters, many of whom are expecting a cavalcade of cameos and guest stars from almost anyone to have ever appeared in one of the previous seven live-action blockbusters starring the iconic superhero.

Shooting wrapped back at the end of March, and we’re now less than seven months away from Jon Watts’ threequel hitting the big screen, and so far the only multiversal returnees guaranteed to show up are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Andrew Garfield went to great lengths to try and pour cold water on the speculation that he’d be back, while Tobey Maguire doesn’t really do interviews and generally maintains a low profile, so he’s not had to address the situation at all.

Emma Stone, another subject of the rumor mill dating back months, is currently on the promotional trail for Disney’s Cruella, so it was inevitable that questions surrounding No Way Home would eventually come up. In a new interview, the Academy Award winner became the latest former Spidey star to distance themselves from the project.

“I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved. I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

Of course, in the weird world of Hollywood, somebody categorically denying that they’re in a movie is by no means a guarantee that it’s true, but Stone was pregnant throughout Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s shooting schedule, so at the very least we shouldn’t be expecting her to get involved in any action sequences should her Gwen Stacy show up alongside various other familiar faces when Tom Holland’s third solo outing finally reveals all of its mysteries, and puts the constant chatter to bed once and for all.