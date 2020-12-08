Emma Stone Now Expected To Return For Spider-Man 3

When J.K. Simmons turned up as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it marked a very welcome return to the fold for the actor, who’s always been a firm fan favorite thanks to his portrayal of the aforementioned character. Most people probably didn’t think of the possible connections between the two web-slinging franchises, though, despite Simmons playing the same role for both Sony and Marvel, but back then, we also had no idea just how wide the multiverse was about to be cracked open.

It all began when Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro, which was followed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s soon-to-be multiverse expert Doctor Strange being added to the roster. At this stage, it seems like the possibilities for who else could end up in the film are endless, especially since Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was confirmed for the cast today as well. But if you thought the fun would stop there, think again, as Collider now reports that Emma Stone is also expected to be back.

Of course, the actress has been rumored to be involved in the past, but this is the first firm confirmation we’ve had that it may actually happen. And while the outlet is quick to stress that she’s not locked in just yet, reporter Jeff Sneider says that he expects her to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, “pregnancy permitting.”

Obviously, this is all hugely exciting to learn about and tees up Spider-Man 3 as one of the most intriguing comic book movies on the upcoming slate – from any studio. At this stage, we just hope that it doesn’t buckle under the weight of being overstuffed like both previous stabs at the franchise did.