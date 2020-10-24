Emma Stone Might Return For Spider-Man 3 As Spider-Gwen

When J.K. Simmons made a surprise cameo as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was a welcome return to the fold for an actor that perfectly embodied the character in Sam Raimi’s trilogy. Most fans didn’t even think about any possible connections between the two web-slinging franchises despite Simmons playing the same role for both Sony and Marvel, but then again, we weren’t expecting the upcoming Spider-Man 3 to dive headfirst into the Spider-Verse, either.

Interest was piqued when Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro, and expectations went through the roof when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s soon-to-be multiverse expert Doctor Strange was also added to the roster. At this stage, it seems inevitable that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will follow suit and officially be confirmed for the superhero sequel, too.

The idea of alternate realities in the Spider-Man franchise presents infinite possibilities, of course, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy is being eyed for a surprise return as well, and is even wanted to suit up as Spider-Gwen. Taking to Patreon, here’s what he shared:

Heard Emma Stone might return for the Spidey Multiverse thing they are doing in Spider-Man 3 as Spider-Gwen.

The Amazing Spider-Man franchise wasn’t great, but Stone’s performances were among the few highlights of Marc Webb’s duology, and with Gwen Stacy not having been introduced into the MCU yet, there’s definitely a place for the Academy Award winning actress to return. One potential drawback, however, is that the addition of Spider-Gwen might prove to be one costumed superhero too many, especially when including three Spider-Man is going to require a delicate balancing act to avoid the problems that blighted both previous Spidey franchises.