Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return In Spider-Man 3 As Doctor Octopus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has been moving along nicely, with shooting well underway and the threequel coming together behind the scenes. And surprisingly enough for a movie starring Tom Holland, there haven’t been too many leaks or spoilers revealed yet.

Still, we know that the film is going all-in on the multiverse, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx’s Electro both involved, while Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are widely expected to show up, too. Not only that, but a report the other week claimed that Alfred Molina had been on set to shoot some scenes, reprising his role as Doctor Octopus.

Now, that’s been confirmed by THR, who say that the actor will indeed be suiting up again. They don’t have any details on how he’ll be involved in the plot, but expect it to be related to the multiverse in some way.

Of course, Molina’s Otto Octavius hails from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, where he gave us one of the most complex and memorable bad guys that the comic book genre has ever featured. Given that he seemingly met his end in that film, having him play the same character from a different timeline might be the route that Sony/Marvel are headed in with Spider-Man 3, but right now, nothing can be confirmed.

In any case, his involvement certainly brings up the important issue of how many villains is too many? Especially when it comes to this particular franchise, which has fallen into that trap on a few occasions now. That being said, Molina’s popular spin on the tentacled terror will no doubt be welcomed by fans when he shows up in Spider-Man 3.