Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus Reportedly Returning In Spider-Man 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has been shooting for a number of weeks now, and while leading man Tom Holland has shared a handful of behind the scenes snaps, the production is still shrouded in secrecy. There’s been no sign of Jamie Foxx’s Electro yet, while fans are keeping their fingers firmly crossed in the hope that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be officially confirmed after months of intense speculation.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is also set to pitch up in Atlanta imminently as Spider-Man 3 looks to be going all-in on the multiverse, and the latest report claims that another familiar villain from the web-slinging superhero’s back catalogue could be set for an appearance, too. As per The Geeks Worldwide, Alfred Molina is said to have been on set for the last several weeks and has been heavily involved in the stunt choreography.

Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Molina’s Otto Octavius famously appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, and the actor’s performance resulted in one of the most complex and memorable bad guys that the comic book genre has ever seen. Of course, Doc Ock met his demise at the end of the movie, but with the idea of alternate realities seemingly a huge factor in the plot of Spider-Man 3, having him play the same character from a different timeline isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, though, but if Molina is indeed in the cast, then it could be a cause for concern after the last Spider-Man 3 suffered from throwing too many villains into the mix. Not to mention that we’re still waiting to find out who the big bad from the MCU’s main continuity is going to be. Still, the actor’s popular spin on the tentacled terror would no doubt be more than welcomed by the fans.