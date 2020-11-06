Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s hotly anticipated Spider-Man 3 pitched up in New York City several weeks back, but we know that the vast majority of filming will actually take place outside of the Big Apple. After all, none of the cast members were involved at the start, with the second unit simply in NYC to pick up inserts and background shots that’ll be added in during post-production.

The bulk of the action will be going down in Marvel Studios’ usual home base of Atlanta, and it looks as if things are now well and truly underway, with Tom Holland sharing the first proper set photo of himself in costume. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted the pic you’ll see in the gallery below along with the following caption:

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

Of course, the beloved MCU star has had a very busy 2020 already, earning much praise for his excellent performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, while also wrapping on Ruben Fleischer’s video game adaptation Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. Now, he’s swinging around Atlanta to shoot Spider-Man 3 and we imagine that the set photo up above will be just the first of many.

Unfortunately, plot details on Spidey’s next outing are still under wraps, but with Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange both on board, it sure looks like the multiverse will play a major role. After all, it’s all but confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are involved in some capacity as well. It’s certainly shaping up to be a busy affair, and with production on Spider-Man 3 now in high gear, hopefully we’ll be learning more about what the studio has in store for us in the not too distant future.