Sony Reportedly Trying To Sign Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire To 3 Movie Deal

It seems all but confirmed at this point that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are hopping aboard for Spider-Man 3, and as such, fans are already asking if the team-up with Tom Holland is just a one time thing or the beginning of a longer lasting partnership. That remains to be seen, of course, but from what we’ve heard, it sounds like it could be the latter.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jane Foster will have her cancer storyline in Thor: Love and Thunder and that Taksmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, both of which were correct – Sony is reportedly trying to sign the two former Peter Parker actors to a three movie deal that includes the aforementioned threequel. Though we don’t know for sure what the other films might be, there’s a good chance that one of them is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, the Sorcerer Supreme is set to be the guy responsible for bringing all of the different versions of the web-head together for the first time.

What’s also unclear is who else from the past will be joining the three Spider-Men on the big screen. It’s already been confirmed, much to the joy of fans, that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will appear in the upcoming pic and could even get his own spinoff if things go well. Other familiar faces that may return, meanwhile, include Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and plenty more friends and foes from across all three separate universes.

Doctor Strange, Maguire And Garfield Join The Fight On Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tell us, though, what MCU movies would you like to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield star in aside from Spidey’s upcoming threequel? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think!

Spider-Man 3 is now shooting in NYC and is scheduled to hit theaters in December of 2021.