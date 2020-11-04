Benedict Cumberbatch had a very busy 2019 after starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame, Sam Mendes’ stunning World War II drama 1917, irreverent comedy Between Two Ferns: The Movie, British television film Brexit: The Uncivil War and having a voice cameo as Satan in Amazon’s cult favorite Good Omens. The 44 year-old has been mostly absent from our screens in 2020, though.

That’s probably because he’s about to dedicate the next year of his life to the MCU, with Cumberbatch set to start shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a matter of weeks, while he’ll also show up in Spider-Man 3 to lend support to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as his new mentor, presumably in an effort to guide him in the ways of the multiverse.

The Sherlock star isn’t expected to have a huge amount of screen time in the pic, and with Holland now in Atlanta ready to suit up again, the smart money is on the Sorcerer Supreme’s scenes being filmed before Cumberbatch teams up with Sam Raimi for Multiverse of Madness. It certainly looks that way after the actor’s personal hairstylist and makeup artist Donald McInnes posted an image to social media of a spacious trailer that just so happens to be in Atlanta, which you can check out below.

Spider-Man 3 BTS Photo Teases The Arrival Of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 1 of 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is doing the majority of filming in London, so it makes sense that Cumberbatch would jet across the pond first to get Spider-Man 3 out of the way, especially when he’d have to isolate for two weeks upon his return to the UK and criss-crossing across the Atlantic is just too much of a logistical nightmare in the current climate.