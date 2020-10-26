Tom Holland Arrives On Set To Start Work On Spider-Man 3

The first set photo from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s hotly anticipated Spider-Man 3 arrived online almost as soon as the crew pitched up in New York City, but the vast majority of filming will be taking place outside of the Big Apple. There weren’t even any cast members involved at the start, with the second unit simply picking up inserts and background shots in NYC that will be added in during post-production.

The bulk of the shoot is happening in Marvel Studios’ usual home base of Atlanta, and things are about to kick up a gear now that leading man Tom Holland has arrived on set. Of course, the actor has had a very busy 2020 so far, winning rave reviews for his phenomenal performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, as well as completing work on Ruben Fleischer’s video game adaptation Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

We only got our first official look at the 24 year-old as Nathan Drake last week, but he’s already jetted off to the other side of the world to reprise the role of Peter Parker and begin work on the threequel. Which is good news, as Spider-Man 3 faces a pretty quick turnaround for a mega budget comic book blockbuster and is set to swing into theaters in less than fourteen months.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the additions of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast would appear to be pointing in the direction of the multiverse playing a major role, and most fans are expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to be added to the roster in the near future, too. In any case, with the leading man now ready to suit up for action, more concrete information and set photos from Spider-Man 3 shouldn’t be too far away.