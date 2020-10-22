Uncharted Fans Are Divided On First Look At Tom Holland In The Movie

Assuming COVID-19 hasn’t wiped out the movie theater business by the time 2021 rolls around, cinemagoers and gamers alike are going to be spoiled for choice over the next 12 months or so. Big screen reboots of Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat aside, more, let’s say, family-friendly adventures such as Tomb Raider 2 and, perhaps the most anticipated of them all, Uncharted, are scheduled to drop over the summer months.

Based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed series of the same name, Sony Pictures’ adaptation has attracted extreme interest over the last little while, thanks, in large part, to its A-list cast. Having established himself as a box office hit thanks to being the latest man to don Spider-Man’s iconic suit, Tom Holland scored the headline role as Nathan Drake a few years back, with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas later confirmed to be joining the production, playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan and an unspecified part, respectively.

A promising line-up, then, though today, it’s Holland demanding the lion’s share of attention, thanks to a new image released by Sony that finally fully showcases how the star will look as Nate in the live-action flick. Renowned voice actor Nolan North, who plays Drake in the core video game series, led the way over on social media in celebrating the reveal, with many others following suit. And you can check out some of the positive reactions below.

Lookin' good, .@TomHolland1996 You'll be happy to know that hair will still be with you well into your forties! @unchartedmovie https://t.co/r03OlKI4bo — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Tom Holland looks like a great Nathan Drake in #Uncharted. That's the tweet.https://t.co/wJdTQhPg2z pic.twitter.com/k6ZFqo9xml — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 22, 2020

Damn this is the Indiana Jones of the new generation! https://t.co/zfOlyq6WzO — Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) October 22, 2020

I honestly can’t wait to see the stunts they do for this one. Spider-Man level without the costume. https://t.co/xenB8g8Tfs — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) October 22, 2020

i really hope tom holland looks directly into the camera in the first trailer and whispers "this is uncharted" — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) October 22, 2020

Some fans, on the other hand, aren’t quite convinced by the interpretation, citing the youthfulness of the film’s lead, incorrect hair and a general lack of presence as negatives.

No, you're not. This is embarrassing. Where's the half-tuck? That's literally the entire character! https://t.co/1hxh91Hinc — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 22, 2020

he *is* age appropriate, but just doesn’t *look* age appropriate https://t.co/9zE0d46znJ — ⚰️ Deadscreet Batino 🦇 (@DiscreetLatino) October 22, 2020

Same energy tbh pic.twitter.com/k0nZyAxzlu — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) October 22, 2020

Wasn’t Drake supposed to be older? I mean, I like Holland as an actor, but I can’t seem him playing a bad ass like Nathan Drake in #Uncharted https://t.co/p4UkKzZnYN — Tudor Leonte (@Tudor_leo) October 22, 2020

The above is, of course, just a sample of the hundreds, if not thousands of reactionary posts currently doing the rounds online

Uncharted is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on July 16th, 2021.