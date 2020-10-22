Home / movies

Uncharted Fans Are Divided On First Look At Tom Holland In The Movie

Assuming COVID-19 hasn’t wiped out the movie theater business by the time 2021 rolls around, cinemagoers and gamers alike are going to be spoiled for choice over the next 12 months or so. Big screen reboots of Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat aside, more, let’s say, family-friendly adventures such as Tomb Raider 2 and, perhaps the most anticipated of them all, Uncharted, are scheduled to drop over the summer months.

Based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed series of the same name, Sony Pictures’ adaptation has attracted extreme interest over the last little while, thanks, in large part, to its A-list cast. Having established himself as a box office hit thanks to being the latest man to don Spider-Man’s iconic suit, Tom Holland scored the headline role as Nathan Drake a few years back, with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas later confirmed to be joining the production, playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan and an unspecified part, respectively.

A promising line-up, then, though today, it’s Holland demanding the lion’s share of attention, thanks to a new image released by Sony that finally fully showcases how the star will look as Nate in the live-action flick. Renowned voice actor Nolan North, who plays Drake in the core video game series, led the way over on social media in celebrating the reveal, with many others following suit. And you can check out some of the positive reactions below.

Some fans, on the other hand, aren’t quite convinced by the interpretation, citing the youthfulness of the film’s lead, incorrect hair and a general lack of presence as negatives.

The above is, of course, just a sample of the hundreds, if not thousands of reactionary posts currently doing the rounds online, but we want to hear what you think. Let us know what you make of today’s teaser in the usual place down below!

Uncharted is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on July 16th, 2021.

