First Official Look At Tom Holland In Uncharted Movie Revealed

It’s been a long and winding road for Sony’s upcoming adaptation of Uncharted. The pic, which is based on the acclaimed video game series of the same name, has been in the works for well over a decade now, cycling through numerous writers, directors and stars. Back in March, though, production finally got underway with Ruben Fleischer calling the shots from behind the camera.

As far as plot details go, we know that Uncharted will act as a prequel to the acclaimed PlayStation games, showing us the origins of treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). It may be a while yet before we get to see any footage from the pic, especially with COVID-19 no doubt causing the production to move slower than it normally would, but Holland has now taken to Instagram to whet our appetites with the first official look at himself as Drake, and you can check it out down below.

Those who’ve played the games will no doubt be able to see from this photo that Sony has absolutely nailed it when it comes to transforming the Spider-Man actor into the beloved character, with Holland appearing as if he’s just stepped out of one of the PlayStation titles and onto the set of the movie. It’s a promising glimpse of a project that’s faced many, many setbacks and certainly has us eager to see more.

The Uncharted film is currently set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021, though with the way things have been going in the industry as of late, that date is obviously subject to change. For now, however, it’s what the studio has down and with any luck, we’ll start to see some footage in the new year.