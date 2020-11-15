Spider-Man 3 May Feature 5 Different Spider-Men If Maguire And Garfield Sign On

If Tom Holland really isn’t too pleased about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire potentially returning to the franchise he’s been headlining, he’s about to receive even more unwelcome news. The 24-year-old clearly thinks that three Peter Parkers is a crowd, but that number pales in comparison to the actual amount that could appear in the upcoming film.

According to our sources, the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Ryan Reynolds had a secret role in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – Spider-Man 3 will reportedly feature five different versions of the titular web-slinger if Maguire and Garfield sign on the dotted line. Yep, you read that right, five.

The trio of aforementioned actors will be joined by another yet-to-be-named performer who will portray Miles Morales. We’d heard rumors that the beloved character could join the MCU as soon as the next installment, and now it sounds like it’s probably going to happen. As for the other one, that’d be Spider-Man 2099, who’s also set to have a cameo in the movie, we’re told.

So to recap, that’s Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the web-slinger, along with brief cameos from Miles and Spider-Man 2099, making for a total of 5 different Spider-Men in the movie.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see all these versions of the iconic webhead on screen together, or do you think that things might get a bit too crowded and overstuffed, even if Miles and the 2099 iteration will likely just be cameos setting them up for the future?

As always, let us know down below and stay tuned for more as Spider-Man 3 is now in production and set to swing into theaters on December 17th, 2021.