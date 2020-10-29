Tom Holland Reportedly Unhappy About Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Returning

The public may be overjoyed that familiar faces like Jamie Foxx are returning to the Spider-Man universe, but apparently not everyone associated with the series feels the same way. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash and Disney is developing a Lion King sequel, both of which were correct – Tom Holland is not happy that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back to reprise their roles as the titular web-head in Spider-Man 3.

The 24-year-old star reportedly wanted a Spidey movie all to himself, after Tony Stark had a strong presence in the first one and Nick Fury held a heavy role in the second. Instead, he’ll now have to share the spotlight with two of the actors who previously anchored the part, thus reigniting the debate over which performer is the best Peter Parker. And apparently, he feels that their inclusion will overshadow his role as the MCU’s main web-slinging protagonist.

It stands to reason, then, that he’s probably also not too thrilled with the fact that both Garfield and Maguire could potentially get their own solo movies. If those flicks take off, the current franchise might have to theoretically go up against two other franchises of the same name centered around the same superhero.

The Three Spideys Unite In The Sanctum Sanctorum In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is good news for Marvel and Sony, though, who are bound to triple their profits with these separate series, but it would likely bother Holland even further. After all, the feeling of being overshadowed is only going to increase once he’s in direct competition with at least two other friendly neighborhood vigilantes.

And this might only be the beginning of multiple Spider-Men in the MCU, as Miles Morales could soon be joining the multiverse as well. While Tom Holland voiced his support for this inclusion last year, his opinion might change now that he’s in danger of being overshadowed by Tobey and Andrew in his own solo film.