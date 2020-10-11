Miles Morales May Debut In The MCU As Soon As Spider-Man 3

When Donald Glover showed up as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, not only did it create the possibility that the actor could return as the Prowler somewhere down the line, but he also made a direct reference to his nephew, which sent fans into raptures. Far more than just a throwaway Easter Egg, Kevin Feige confirmed that Miles Morales does indeed exist somewhere within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Most people are expecting the popular iteration of the web-slinging superhero to show up in the MCU in the not too distant future, and plenty of rumors have already been making the rounds about how or when it could happen. There’s still no official word from the studio on the matter, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would incorporate Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that Miles may debut as soon as Spider-Man 3. How he’d factor into things remains unclear, but we’re told that the studio are hoping to have him cameo in the threequel.

Obviously, the additions of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would indicate that the live-action Spider-Verse is incoming, so this makes total sense from a storyline perspective. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have already been heavily linked to joining the hotly-anticipated pic, after all, and casting the role of Miles Morales would just be the icing on the cake.

Of course, Miles already headlined Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will return in the in-development sequel, but it isn’t yet clear if Marvel Studios would have to strike a new deal in order to use the character, or if it would fall under the terms of the existing agreement. Either way, Spider-Man 3 is already shaping up to be the biggest Spidey movie ever made in terms of sheer scale and narrative possibilities, regardless of who else ends up signing on to join the fray.