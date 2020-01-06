While the release of Thor: Love and Thunder is still a long way off, news about the next solo movie for the hero is gradually coming in. As well as recent reports about Marvel being close to picking the villains for the film, the general message from the production team is that Love and Thunder will work on an even greater scale than Ragnarok. And now, we’re hearing that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will assume the mantle of Thor, will also be dealing with cancer, adapting her storyline from the comic book series that informs the movie.

For those not in the know, Jason Aaron’s run on Thor saw Foster become the hero after the traditional version loses the ability to control Mjölnir. In terms of the cancer plotline, she suffers the tragedy of losing her son and husband in a car crash, before being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon after, Foster picks up Mjölnir and assumes Thor’s powers, going on to fight various forces while the original Thor tries to figure out her identity.

Of course, Waititi has already hinted in the past that he might be using this arc in the film and according to our sources, it’s indeed in the current draft. Whether it’ll stay in there and remain by the time Love and Thunder starts shooting, that we don’t know. But given that these are the same sources who also told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were coming to Disney Plus, and that the Inhumans are being rebooted in the latter series, all of which have now been confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

What’s notable about the cancer narrative, and something that may be adapted for Love and Thunder, is that Foster’s illness actually gets worse as a result of becoming Thor, as the magical powers have the side effect of cleansing her body of its chemotherapy treatment. Despite her draining physical health though, Foster continues as Thor, even joining the Avengers, before eventually dying and being resurrected. In the current Marvel comics, Foster is a Valkyrie and cancer-free.

If Taika Waititi does adapt parts of Jane Foster’s cancer storyline, then we could be getting a very human dimension to the expected action, much of which may occur in space. Of course, it’s unlikely that a standalone Thor movie will be able to cover as much ground as the comics arc, bu there’ve already been talks of extending Portman’s time in the role.

In any case, we’re excited to see how Waititi tackles Thor: Love and Thunder, which arrives in theaters on November 5th, 2021.