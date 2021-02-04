Tom Holland Addresses If Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Are In Spider-Man 3

Given his penchant for accidentally dropping major spoilers during interviews, Marvel Studios probably forced Tom Holland to do a little more media training than the rest of his co-stars. After all, the actor is famed for his exuberant personality, and there are entire YouTube compilations of Benedict Cumberbatch stopping him from giving the game away while they were paired up on the press circuit for Avengers: Infinity War, with Joe and Anthony Russo even admitting it was a deliberate tactical decision on their part.

However, Holland seems to have done a much better job of keeping his mouth shut when it comes to Spider-Man 3, and he’s been revealing plenty of new details over the last week without confirming anything in terms of plot and characters. After saying a recent day of shooting was the highlight of his career, the 24 year-old went one step further and declared that his third solo outing as the web-slinger will be the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

The Three Spideys Unite In Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Naturally, that’s going to lead to even more speculation that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are suiting up to give fans all three live-action Spidey together at once. In a recent chat, though, Holland was asked about spending time with Garfield, Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and he artfully danced around the question like an old pro, before denying that any of them are in the threequel.

“I’ve never met Kirsten Dunst. I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice. I’ve bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man’s. If they are, they haven’t told me yet. That’s something Marvel would do. ‘So, that’s who that tennis ball was!’.”

Of course, nobody’s going to believe him, and people are only going to end up disappointed if his two predecessors aren’t involved in Spider-Man 3. In fact, this time next year, we’ll no doubt be hearing all about how hard it was for Holland to keep everything under wraps due to his reputation as a spoiler merchant.