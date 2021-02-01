Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 3 Is The Highlight Of His Career

If you include his four major upcoming projects set for release over the next twelve months, then Tom Holland’s complete filmography spans a relatively brief nine years and 21 movies. Out of those films, four of them were voice-only performances, which means that he’s spent over a third of his entire live-action career as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man.

December’s threequel will mark his sixth outing under the costume, and based on both the little we know so far and the overwhelming volume of rumors, it’s going to be the biggest one yet. The multiverse is definitely going to be in play and factor heavily into the story, but we’ll just have to wait and see how many of the dozens upon dozens of familiar faces linked to the comic book blockbuster actually end up appearing.

Once upon a time, Holland was famous for accidentally revealing huge MCU spoilers, but his latest social media post is clearly designed to get people talking in an altogether different fashion. The 24 year-old revealed that a recent day of shooting was one of the highlights of his time in the industry, which is set to invite all sorts of discussion, and you can see what he had to say about it down below:

Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!

The most obvious line of theorizing would be that he’s shot scenes opposite Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, given Holland’s lifelong love of Spidey and the fact that everyone’s expecting the previous incumbents of the spandex to drop by Spider-Man 3. While it could be something else entirely, the MCU’s Peter Parker will no doubt be fully aware of the relentless speculation, and his latest hints are only going to increase the levels of intrigue and curiosity surrounding the project.