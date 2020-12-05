Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Reportedly Signed On For Spider-Man 3, Announcement Coming Soon

Another day, another report on the potential involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3. Over the last couple of months we’ve heard on multiple occasions that the duo are definitely signed on and could even be sticking around for much longer than one movie, but so far neither Marvel Studios or Sony have revealed any official details.

A video was making the rounds earlier this week which seemingly confirmed that the web-slinging sequel is going to feature all three live-action Spider-Men, and suspicions were raised further when it was almost instantly pulled, presumably for the person who leaked it in the first place to get a stern warning and a slap on the wrist.

The first footage from Spider-Man 3 is expected to be unveiled at some point this month, which you imagine would be the ideal time to finally confirm the news everyone’s been waiting for. The latest addition to the rumor mill comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, who admittedly has a better track record than most when it comes to these sort of things, but should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

According to Sutton, Garfield and Maguire have both definitely signed on the dotted line and the announcement should be made public in the very near future, which might not be a coincidence with our first look at the movie arriving imminently. In an interesting wrinkle, the former Spideys will reportedly try and clear the name of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker when they travel through the multiverse and claim that he’s not Spider-Man because they are, which would be a smart way of quickly negating Far From Home‘s cliffhanger and leaving Spider-Man 3 free to focus on multiversal shenanigans.