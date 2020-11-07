First Spider-Man 3 Footage Could Be Here In A Matter Of Weeks

Production is well underway on Spider-Man 3, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will be working at full throttle given that we’re just thirteen months out from the superhero sequel swinging into theaters. Speculation is still swirling about the potential involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but with cameras rolling, it surely won’t be long until we get official confirmation about whether or not the former incumbents of the spandex suit will be making a return.

A recent behind the scenes image also teased the imminent arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, while we’ve heard very little from Jamie Foxx since it was announced that The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro would also be making the unlikeliest of comebacks. However, if the third installment follows the precedent set by Homecoming and Far From Home, we might be getting our first look at Spider-Man 3 in a matter of weeks.

Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Back in October, Sony’s Brazilian Executive Marketing Director Camila Pacheco hinted that a teaser trailer or sizzle reel of some kind would arrive in December, a schedule that both previous movies followed. The first footage for Homecoming debuted on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2016, while Far From Home unleashed its initial promo during Brazil’s CCXP convention two years later.

Matt Reeves already showed how to cut together an incredible trailer from just a few weeks’ worth of footage when The Batman‘s first teaser dropped this summer while the production was still on hiatus, and given the severe dearth of MCU content that fans have had to endure this year, fingers should remain crossed that Spider-Man 3 sticks with tradition and gives us our first look at Tom Holland back in action next month.