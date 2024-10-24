M Night Shyamalan’s new movie ‘Trap’ is streaming just in time for Halloween

If you’re looking for a new thriller to watch before the spooky season ends, M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, will be available on streaming just before Halloween.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest M Night Shyamalan flick features actor Josh Hartnett in the role of a serial killer who attends a concert with his daughter. His character, also known as “The Butcher,” likes to chain up victims before hacking them to pieces with a cleaver.

During the film, Harnett’s on-screen daughter has no idea that her dad is a serial killer or that police have locked down and surrounded the concert venue to try to trap and arrest him.

The movie was inspired by Operation Flagship, a real-life sting operation that happened in 1985. Over 100 wanted fugitives were arrested at a convention center after law enforcement gifted them free NFL tickets and dangled the opportunity to win a free trip to the Super Bowl if they attended.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Trap, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch Trap

Where to stream: Max

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25 2024

Trap was released in theaters in August 2024. The movie will be available to stream on Max on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Viewers can stream the show on Max for free without cable.

Shyamalan, who was the mastermind behind many scary films, including The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable told Comic Book that filming the movie from the killer’s viewpoint was a different experience for him. “The actual interesting and wicked part of the movie is you are him,” he said. “That was the thing that made me want to do it. We’ve seen a million stories about serial killers, but to say you are him and this is what life is like for you on the day that you might get caught [is new].”

The villain two roles in this film. “He’s both the antagonist and the protagonist,” Shyamalan said. “It’s very interesting. The good guys at points are the antagonist and you’re like, ‘How did I get here on this side of this argument?’ I was rooting for him. We know this is not the good guy, but we kind of want to see him continue to evade all this. It was really cool.”

Is there a trailer for Trap?

Yes, a trailer for the film was released on April 18, 2024.

Meet the cast of Trap

Here is the cast of Trap:

Josh Hartnett as Cooper Abbott, a firefighter who is secretly a serial killer known as “the Butcher”

Ariel Donoghue as Riley Abbott, Cooper’s daughter and a fan of Lady Raven

Saleka Night Shyamalan as Lady Raven, a famous singer

Allison Pill as Rachel Abbott, Cooper’s wife and Riley and Logan’s mother

Hayley Mills as Dr. Josephine Grant, an FBI profiler

Jonathan Langdon as Jamie, a vendor who sells T-shirts at the concert

Mark Bacolcol as Spencer, a captive of the Butcher

Marnie McPhail-Diamond as Jody’s mom, the mother of one of Riley’s former friends

Scott Mescudi as the Thinker, a singer who performs with Lady Raven

Russell “Russ” Vitale as Parker Wayne, a singer who performs with Lady Raven

Marcia Bennett as Cooper’s mom, who appears to him in various hallucinations

Lochlan Miller as Logan Abbott, Cooper and Rachel’s youngest son

M Night Shyamalan makes a cameo in the film as Lady Raven’s uncle, who works as a spotter at the concert

