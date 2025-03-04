Not again! The most top-secret character in ‘Thunderbolts*’ just got spoiled by Funko Pop

The fact that Marvel movies all come with a metric ton of tie-in merchandise is both a blessing and a curse for MCU fans. On the one hand, it means fans get to give away all their cash to line their shelves with as many toys and trinkets as they can dream of, but on the other, it also means that spoilers become even harder to crack down on. Exhibit A: the Funko Pop.

Many is the time when a sneak peek at an upcoming Funko Pop figure has given the game away on some top-secret MCU character about to make their debut. The most egregious example has to be last fall when a U.K.-based toyseller actually shared details on Funko’s Agatha All Along wave too soon and spoiled the hidden identities of both Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza’s characters.

Just a few months later, it’s happening all over again as the Thunderbolts* Funko Pop wave of figures has landed — and it finally reveals our first glimpse at the Sentry. For those who want to wait to see Lewis Pullman’s uber-powerful character for the first time in live-action, look away now.

Thunderbolts* Funko Pop reveals our first look at Sentry in his superhero suit

Marvel: we are going to hide The Sentry’s look in “Thunderbolts*” for as long as possible so fans can get a surprise for once!



Funko: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/kFZ9YnrZwV — The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) March 4, 2025

Marvel has been extremely careful in its Thunderbolts* marketing to keep the mysterious character of Bob out of the limelight, with Pullman’s seemingly dual role as a harmless rando and a godlike threat to humanity left unexplained in the trailers so far. Of course, fans know he’s going to be revealed as comic book anti-hero the Sentry — and, thanks to Funko, we also know exactly what he’s going to look like. Well, probably.

If the character resembles anything close to this in the movie itself, Marvel fans should be extremely satisfied. The gold and blue color scheme has thankfully been retained for the screen and he even has the oversized belt buckle with the ‘S’ logo on it (Marvel is notoriously shy of giving characters their logos sometimes, just ask Daredevil)! That said, it’s worth bearing in mind this might not reflect the Sentry’s final design in the film.

Some months before Captain America: Brave New World released, we got wind of the Funk Pop figure for Samuel Sterns/the Leader, which depicted him with green skin, a beard, and a bulbous cranium, very in line with his comics design. When the movie came out, however, he looked… not like that. This was because that production went into reshoots after its tie-in merchandise was locked in. Going further back, a Funko figure of the Hulk busting out of the Hulkbuster armor was released for Avengers: Infinity War (even though that ending was removed from the final cut).

All we can do is beg that Marvel didn’t make a late-in-the-day change with Sentry’s look as, by rights, this character design should absolutely pop on the big screen (especially in a film populated by an ensemble of heroes wearing washed-out, darker palette uniforms). It’s likely we’ll get some kind of peek at Sentry in all his golden glory in future promos, so let’s just be patient. Thunderbolts* thunders into theaters on May 2.

