Tom Holland Calls Spider-Man 3 The Most Ambitious Standalone Superhero Movie Ever Made

The rumor mill swirling around Spider-Man 3 has been in a state of perpetual motion ever since Jamie Foxx was first confirmed to be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. When that bombshell was swiftly followed by the news that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would also play a major part in the story, a live-action Spider-Verse was virtually guaranteed.

Despite the onslaught of speculation, however, so far nobody from either Marvel Studios or Sony has confirmed any specifics in regards to the plot, or even who we can bank on showing up. At this stage, though, the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire feel like a foregone conclusion, with Tom Holland recently teasing a massive scene that was recently shot being one of the highlights of his career.

The leading man has now doubled down on his belief that Spider-Man 3 is going to be one for the ages, by labeling the upcoming blockbuster as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. Those are bold words, and while they might sound a little hyperbolic, there’s every chance that Jon Watts’ threequel is going to deliver big time. As you can read below, Holland shed a little more light on the project, but in typical Marvel fashion, didn’t give anything away.

“I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh*t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

Here's How Ned Could Look As The MCU's Hobgoblin In Spider-Man 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans already have very lofty expectations inside their heads for Spider-Man 3, something Holland and Kevin Feige will be fully aware of. All bets are well and truly off as to who we’re going to see make an unexpected appearance, but if the final product lives up to the star’s effusive praise, then we could be looking at one of the MCU’s finest efforts yet.