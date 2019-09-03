Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi Joins James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

It really did take some time getting here, but the followup to 2016’s Suicide Squad sure is coming together nicely. After raking in serious dough at the box office – not to mention all those dollars coming by way of merchandising – you’d think Warner Bros. would’ve gotten the ball rolling sooner, but they do have other film franchises to worry about.

That said, consumer confidence seems to be fairly high now that Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn has assumed the director’s chair for what’s been dubbed The Suicide Squad. Often thought to be a soft reboot of sorts, it’ll unite new and familiar faces for what’s sure to be an unforgettable mission for Task Force X.

As the cast continues to expand, it should thrill readers to know that the Oscar-winning Peter Capaldi has been brought aboard. Right now, it remains unknown as to which character he’s playing, but fingers remain crossed for somebody familiar to DC Comics lore. Regardless, considering how the gentleman has Doctor Who on his impressive resume, he’s bringing some serious geek cred along with him.

Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 78

Click to skip

























































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Additionally, Deadline reports that Saturday Night Live‘s own Pete Davidson is being sought for a cameo role, but no deal has been signed. It’s assumed that he’d film during his breaks from SNL, though.

Like I said earlier, this movie is coming together fast, with the first table reading being scheduled for September 11th. Soon afterward, production itself begins on September 23rd at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6th, 2021. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Nathan Fillion also star.