‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘Loki’ writer regrets some of his own multiverse rules

On the plus side, he's got the know-how to write himself out of it, too.

Michael Waldron may have very recently been usurped as the lead writer of Loki‘s second season, but he’ll always be known as the guy that kicked open the doors to the MCU’s multiverse. As well as spearheading Tom Hiddleston’s first run of episodic adventures as everyone’s favorite mischievous Asgardian, he also penned the script for this week’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

By default, that means nobody knows the ins and outs of the splintered timelines, alternate realities, and all-around insanity set to define Phase Four and beyond better than Waldron, who will no doubt be fielding calls from many a confused writer or director in the coming years.

However, while speaking to Digital Spy, Waldron did reveal that he wished he hadn’t been quite so definitive on the rules and regulations of the multiverse in Loki, which had an inadvertent knock-on effect to his work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible. But there were times when I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, I wish I hadn’t have defined that so clearly. I don’t know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse’.

But, I was glad that I came in with institutional knowledge of the multiverse and was able to get the creative team of Doctor Strange on the same page as me on everything. Because like with Loki, that’s the most important thing when you’re dealing with this. You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing.”

Waldron might be out of Loki, but he’s still in Kevin Feige’s good books having been tasked to pen his Star Wars movie, so Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel likely won’t be his last involvement in the MCU.