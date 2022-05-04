‘Loki’ writer confirms season two replacement

Loki season two sees the series taken over by new directors and new lead writer Eric Martin. Given these changes, Michael Waldron has assured fans the new team is well fit for the task.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Waldron, who wrote the first season of the show and Marvel’s latest movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, detailed the new “fantastic” team on the show.

“We’ve hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead [Loki season two directors] are brilliant. And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season 2. So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston, who plays Loki] once said, there’s plenty more mischief to come.”

News of Martin joining the project as a writer was first shared by Deadline back in February, but this latest conversation is the first time that Waldron has confirmed to fans that Martin had taken over the lead writing position on the show.

This won’t be the first time that Martin has written for the series. Back in season one, Martin penned episodes four and six. These two episodes had a great mix of both emotional moments and action sequences showing the writer’s varied skills.

The new team on Loki are currently in the pre-production phase with the series’ second season without a release date as of right now.

As Waldron shared in the interview, Loki is connected to all the events taking place in the MCU including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will launch on May 6. This could provide some further insight into where Loki is going with its second season.