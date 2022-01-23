‘Doctor Strange 2’ could feature a huge ‘Spider-Man’ cameo

Coming off the back of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hype is through the roof for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it might not have the big hook of the three generations of Spideys joining forces, the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel is expected to feature a range of cameos from familiar faces hailing from across the Marvel multiverse. And maybe one of these could be someone we just saw in No Way Home.

As fans have pointed out on Twitter, an Instagram post from the Portuguese voice actress for Scarlet Witch may have just dropped a major Doctor Strange 2 bombshell. Mariana Torres, who dubs Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff in MCU productions, shared a photo of herself with fellow voiceover star Manolo Rey a few days ago, along with the caption: “Good things are coming!!!” It just so happens that Rey is the VO actor for Tobey Maguire.

🔥 #TOBEYMAGUIRE CONFIRMADO EN #DRSTRANGEINTHEMULTIVERSEOFMADNESS 🔥



✅ Mariana Torres (voz oficial de Wanda en portugués) hace unos días subió una historia a su IG junto a Manolo Rey (voz oficial de Tobey Maguire en portugués) con el mensaje: "Se vienen cosas buenas!!!" pic.twitter.com/GMcGJsTM62 — David Taipe (@DavidATS06) January 23, 2022

Fans predicted a Maguire cameo in Doctor Strange 2 long before we even knew he was appearing in No Way Home. The reason why is because director Sam Raimi is making his MCU debut with this one, so it always seemed plausible that he would use the multiversal scope of DS2 in order to reunite with his former Spider-Man trilogy leading man. While this social media post is far from confirmation of a return for “Peter 2”, it definitely adds a lot of fuel to the fire.

While Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s comebacks in NWH would act as impactful farewells for their characters, fans are desperate to see more of them, so Raimi’s webhead swinging back onto screens immediately after his recent return would no doubt make audiences go crazy. We’ll find out if there’s any truth to this when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reaches theaters from May 6.