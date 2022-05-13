There are two kinds of people in this world; the fighters, and the lovers. Jamie Lee Curtis has been having fun relentlessly going after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a thematical counterpart to Everything Everywhere All At Once, given both of the film’s ties to a multiverse concept. But Multiverse of Madness executive producer Scott Derrickson has returned fire with a little more love, tweeting high praise for the Michelle Yeoh-led comedy-drama.

I won’t see a better film this year than EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Absolute Masterpiece. @A24 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 13, 2022

Derrickson, who served as the director for Multiverse of Madness‘s prequel Doctor Strange, claimed that the A24 film will be the greatest movie he will see all year. The film’s ratings support the claim, boasting a 96 percent approval rating from critics alongside a 91 percent audience score, with the New York Times describing it as “a swirl of genre anarchy,” fitting for a film tied up in multiverse shenanigans.

Comparatively, Multiverse of Madness boasts a 75 percent approval rating from critics, while its audience score sits at 87 percent.

Derrickson was set to helm the director’s chair for Marvel’s latest film as well but ended up dropping out when creative differences arose and later elected to work on the Ethan Hawke-led horror thriller The Black Phone.

He would go on to be replaced by Sam Raimi, who himself is no stranger to either comic book adaptations or horror elements that would ultimately be present in the film, but a few users took to Twitter to state how Derrickson’s directorial touch was sorely missed in Multiverse of Madness.

Oh Scott I know you won't talk about MoM but I would have loved to have seen your version. I feel like I was sold an entirely different movie and I don't know whether it was because of what folk heard about your story. — Iamjack (@Iamjck1982) May 13, 2022

I wondered that as well. Because I felt DS&MoM lacked your nuance of storytelling. I know you won't say anything, Scott, but that movie needed you in the worst way. I love Sam, but damn, I sure missed you in that theater. But there's always The Black Phone! — Matthew Wayne Krause (@UnsweetKarmaWay) May 13, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently playing in theatres worldwide.