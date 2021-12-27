‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans are hoping for some major cameos
Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the bar for surprise cameos, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are fully expecting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to sail over it with the greatest of ease.
Ever since Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo sequel was given an official title, the rumor mill has remained in a perpetual state of overdrive, with virtually every star to have played a decent-sized role in any Marvel Comics adaptation dating back 20 years finding themselves linked with a return.
As the next MCU blockbuster to follow No Way Home, one that also revolves around alternate realities, the expectations surrounding Sam Raimi’s superhero comeback could reach dangerous and possibly even unattainable levels by the time May 2022 rolls around.
To get an inkling of what fans are expecting, take a look at some of the multiversal wish-lists being compiled below, and wonder how on Earth Marvel can possibly hope to deliver.
Of course, as the most lucrative film and television franchise in the history of the business, we’ve got every confidence that Kevin Feige’s outfit will be able to match the hype. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did get hit with an extensive batch of reshoots, though, so we couldn’t even hazard a guess as to who could be in or out when additional photography wraps.