‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans are hoping for some major cameos

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the bar for surprise cameos, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are fully expecting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to sail over it with the greatest of ease.

Ever since Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo sequel was given an official title, the rumor mill has remained in a perpetual state of overdrive, with virtually every star to have played a decent-sized role in any Marvel Comics adaptation dating back 20 years finding themselves linked with a return.

As the next MCU blockbuster to follow No Way Home, one that also revolves around alternate realities, the expectations surrounding Sam Raimi’s superhero comeback could reach dangerous and possibly even unattainable levels by the time May 2022 rolls around.

To get an inkling of what fans are expecting, take a look at some of the multiversal wish-lists being compiled below, and wonder how on Earth Marvel can possibly hope to deliver.

when they show up in multiverse of madness >>>>> pic.twitter.com/1yo81cStbr — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) December 26, 2021

Looks like Multiverse of Madness is gonna bring a lot of love back for these movies. The X-Men movies always had love but I feel like the others are always treated too harshly. pic.twitter.com/VQ8WL7SBN9 — Block A | ❄️🎅🏻⛄️ (@Childish_Goblin) December 26, 2021

me walking out of the theater if sylvie appears in multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/U3v21iVDqI — gigi ‎⎊ SAW NWH x3 (@tfatwstark) December 26, 2021

MCU Stans when they see Marvel characters from the 2000s Marvel movies before the MCU in Multiverse Of Madness asking "Who are they?" pic.twitter.com/BkSeHFh7T0 — The Goat 🐐™ Aka (Tyler Era) (@JustTheGoat216) December 26, 2021

When we see him in multiverse of madness >>> pic.twitter.com/ixdtmwF08c — it's pietro time in multiverse of madness (@QuicksilverATJ) December 27, 2021

If @MarvelStudios really loved us, they'd get @ChrisEvans to cameo in Multiverse of Madness as Human Torch but specifically taken from the scene that made all millennials gay pic.twitter.com/zyxoYzQKit — Brian ‘What if the Spider-Men Kissed’ Losoya (@brianlosoya) December 27, 2021

"I don't care if Wanda is the villain in DS2" this and "that's not the real Dr Strange" that–where's the hype for finding out what cameo Bruce Campbell is gonna have in Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness?? That's literally all I care about. — merry scary erin (@thehorrorwasfor) December 26, 2021

Bring him back for Multiverse of Madness just as a quick cameo. pic.twitter.com/7P53PsXDbY — A Majek-al time of year (@Dejimon11) December 26, 2021

Of course, as the most lucrative film and television franchise in the history of the business, we’ve got every confidence that Kevin Feige’s outfit will be able to match the hype. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did get hit with an extensive batch of reshoots, though, so we couldn’t even hazard a guess as to who could be in or out when additional photography wraps.